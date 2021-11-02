Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Remi Garde appointed new Aston Villa manager

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 6.02am
Remi Garde was appointed Aston Villa manager six years ago (David Davies/PA)
Remi Garde was appointed Aston Villa manager six years ago (David Davies/PA)

Frenchman Remi Garde was appointed Aston Villa manager on November 2, 2015.

Villa had sacked former boss Tim Sherwood in October and sat bottom of the Premier League and on a run of six successive defeats.

Former Lyon manager Garde, who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Villa, said: “It’s an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club.

Remi Garde won only two Premier League matches in charge of Aston Villa
Remi Garde won only two Premier League matches in charge of Aston Villa (Nigel French/PA)

“I’ve had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and the chief executive, Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I’m excited they’ve turned to me to help realise them.

“Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us, but I’m looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa.”

Garde, who spent three seasons with Arsenal during his playing career, made an encouraging start to life in the midlands as Villa held leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw.

However, 20 league matches and just two wins later, Garde left the club by mutual consent.

Remi Garde, left, spent three seasons with Arsenal as a player
Remi Garde, left, spent three seasons with Arsenal as a player (Toby Melville/PA)

His last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat at Swansea on March 19, a result that left Villa 12 points from safety with seven games remaining.

Eric Black took temporary charge but was unable to prevent relegation, with Villa’s demotion from the top flight for the first time since 1987 confirmed by defeat at Manchester United on April 16.

Garde spent 18 months out of work before taking the reins at Montreal Impact in November 2017. He was sacked in August 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier