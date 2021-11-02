Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Man Utd keen on Caglar Soyuncu as Barca eye Donny Van De Beek

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 9.02am
Donny Van De Beek (left) and Caglar Soyuncu feature in Tuesday’s football rumours (Mike Egerton/Tim Goode/PA)
What the papers say

Out-of-form Barcelona are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek on loan in January, according to Spanish outlet SPORT. The 24-year-old Holland international has made just a handful of Premier League appearances since joining United from Ajax 13 months ago.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in bringing Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, 25, to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, reports the Mirror.

According to Football London, Villarreal boss Unai Emery says he “doesn’t know anything” about a possible switch to Newcastle to succeed Steve Bruce. The former Arsenal manager has recently been linked with the vacant position.

Newcastle United
Newcastle have been linked with a host of players and managers since their takeover (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following a survey of 10,000 Newcastle fans, the players they most want to see move to St James’ Park were Conor Coady, Aaron Ramsey and Jesse Lingard, reports the Chronicle.

Newcastle are ready to splash the cash following last month’s takeover and Wolves’ Coady, along with Burnley’s James Tarkowski were the leading names to add to the Magpies’ defence in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Liverpool the latest to join the race, writes the Liverpool Echo.

Jude Bellingham during England training
England’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marco Asensio: According to The Sun, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are in a five-way transfer tussle for the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger – along with Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan.

