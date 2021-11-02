Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Vunipola expected to be back on pitch in late November after positive scan

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 9.37am
Saracens’ Billy Vunipola has suffered only minor knee ligament (Adam Davy/PA)
Saracens’ Billy Vunipola has suffered only minor knee ligament (Adam Davy/PA)

England forward Billy Vunipola is expected to be back in action by late November after tests revealed only minor ligament damage.

There were concerns that the 28-year-old number eight had suffered a significant knee injury during club Saracens’ 29-22 Gallagher Premiership win at Harlequins on Sunday.

However, scans have revealed no lasting damage and he is set to return before the end of the month.

A club statement on Tuesday morning read: “Billy Vunipola received a positive scan result following a knee injury sustained against Harlequins on Sunday.

“He suffered a minor ligament injury, however it is expected that he will return to action in late November.”

Vunipola was able to play at the weekend after being left out of Eddie Jones’ England squad for England’s autumn internationals along with brother Mako and club colleague Jamie George despite the trio excelling for Sarries since the initial training party was announced.

