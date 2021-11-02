Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newcastle targeting Villarreal boss Unai Emery as new manager

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 12.08pm Updated: November 2 2021, 3.16pm
Villarreal manager Unai Emery has been identified as a potential successor to Steve Bruce at Newcastle (Niall Carson/PA)
Villarreal manager Unai Emery has been identified as a potential successor to Steve Bruce at Newcastle (Niall Carson/PA)

Newcastle’s new owners have identified Villarreal boss Unai Emery as a potential successor to Steve Bruce as they step up their efforts to appoint a new manager.

It is understood the former Arsenal manager sits at the top of a whittled-down shortlist of candidates for the vacancy created at St James’ Park when head coach Bruce left the club by mutual consent on October 20.

Emery, sacked by the Gunners in 2019 following an 18-month stint in charge, has emerged from a pool of names touted as prospective replacements since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover on Tyneside on October 7.

Unai Emery had 18 months in charge a Arsenal earlier in his career
Unai Emery spent 18 months in charge at Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Howe, Roberto Martinez, Antonio Conte – who has since been appointed Tottenham boss – Paulo Fonseca and Brendan Rodgers are among those to also have been linked with the post.

The 49-year-old Spaniard, who has also managed Valencia, Sevilla and Paris St Germain, was appointed by Villarreal on a three-year deal in July last year and led the club to a seventh-place LaLiga finish and Europa League glory in his first season.

However, while Emery publicly distanced himself from the speculation on Monday, it is understood that initial approaches have been made, although there is still significant work to be done, including a compensation package amounting to around £6million, before any deal could be struck.

Villarreal are in Champions League action on Tuesday evening when they host Swiss side Young Boys at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Interim Newcastle boss Graeme Jones has taken charge of the last two games
Interim Newcastle boss Graeme Jones has taken charge of the last two games (Owen Humphreys/PA)

They are second in Group F, two points behind Manchester United, the team they beat in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to lift the Europa League trophy at the end of last season.

On the domestic front, they have endured a testing start to the season and lie 13th in LaLiga having collected 12 points from their first 11 games.

Bruce’s assistant Graeme Jones has taken charge of the Newcastle team since the 60-year-old’s departure and has presided over a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by leaders Chelsea.

That has left the Magpies, who are yet to win a Premier League game in 10 attempts this season, in 19th place and six points adrift of safety.

They travel to Brighton on Saturday evening with the need for a permanent manager more pressing by the day.

However, the club’s owners have studiously avoided making a hasty appointment and have done their homework in an attempt to get the right man for the job.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]