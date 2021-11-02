Stoke striker Jacob Brown handed Scotland call-up for World Cup qualifiers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stoke striker Jacob Brown has won a first Scotland call-up for the final two group games in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The likes of Tony Watt, Johnny Russell and Eamonn Brophy had been touted for recalls but Steve Clarke sprang a surprise by opting for English-born Brown.

The 23-year-old former Barnsley player has scored four goals and created five others in 19 appearances for Sky Bet Championship club Stoke this season.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended for Scotland’s trip to Moldova, Brown has been added to a forward contingent which also features Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Fraser.

Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/QPASMTvy5e — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 2, 2021

Manager Clarke said: “Jacob has been on the radar for quite a while here at the Scottish FA. He almost got an under-21 call-up just before Covid hit. He is a young man who has been on the radar for a while.

“He moved from Barnsley to Stoke, he has done really well at Stoke, playing as a striker in a 3-5-2, he can play as the lone striker.

“He is quick, direct and he has caught my eye. He has four goals and four assists in the Championship this year, I know that is a tough league.

“So it is a chance to put Jacob in the squad and hopefully he does well for us.”

"This is a group of players who have done very well for their country recently.” Hear from Steve Clarke, as he names his Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/VEflA0dQRz — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 2, 2021

Clarke revealed he had canvassed the opinion of several people, including Stoke boss Michael O’Neill.

He said: “I’ve spoken to many people, Michael is one of them. As I said we have been looking at him for a little while.

“I just feel that with Lyndon and Ryan Christie being suspended for the first game, it is a chance to bring Jacob into the squad, let him have a look at us and we have a look at him. He is in the squad to be involved.”

Zander Clark is back in the Scotland squad (Claus Bech/PA)

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark replaces Motherwell’s Liam Kelly, while Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been selected despite an ankle injury.

The goalkeeper change and the addition of Brown are the only differences in Clarke’s squad from last month.

Scotland need three points from games against Moldova in Chisinau on November 12 and Denmark at Hampden three days later, to guarantee a play-off place.