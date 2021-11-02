Bournemouth to assess Jordan Zemura ahead of match with Preston By Press Association November 2 2021, 1.18pm Jordan Zemura is an injury doubt (Mark Kerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bournemouth will check on the fitness of Jordan Zemura ahead of the visit of Preston. Zemura had to be substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Reading with an ankle knock. Fellow midfielder Lewis Cook is fit again after a long absence. Cook was named on the bench against the Royals after more than seven months on the sidelines following a serious knee injury sustained at Preston in March. Matthew Olosunde is set to miss out again for Preston. The full-back, who is still awaiting his North End debut, has a tight hamstring. Winger Josh Murphy is out with an ankle injury and striker Ched Evans remains sidelined buy a foot problem. Izzy Brown and Connor Wickham are long-term absentees. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close