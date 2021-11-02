Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have Jos Buttler’s T20 World Cup knocks impacted his standing in the game?

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 2.04pm Updated: November 2 2021, 2.23pm
Jos Buttler has been in top form at the T20 World Cup (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Jos Buttler underlined his status as one of the best white-ball batters in the world with two match-winning yet contrasting innings for England at the T20 World Cup.

Buttler showcased his breathtaking power as Australia were mauled in Dubai on Saturday but he had more finesse against Sri Lanka, adapting to a tricky Sharjah surface before cutting loose for his first T20 international ton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the two knocks and whether they have impacted his standing in the game.

More than one string to his bow

Australia were left thoroughly chastened after Buttler’s tour de force 71 not out off 32 balls, with the batter muscling a six off leg-spinner Adam Zampa that was measured at 105 metres. This was vintage Buttler and the innings sits alongside any of his greatest hits. The early stages against Sri Lanka were anything but as both he and Eoin Morgan struggled for timing on a slow, low pitch. Having taken just 24 from his first 30 balls, he upped the tempo, taking 77 from his next 37 to finish unbeaten on 101 from 67 deliveries that inspired another England win.

The bare stats

Buttler, who also got England over the line against the West Indies in their World Cup opener with an understated but important 24 off 22 balls in a meagre chase of 56, is averaging a scarcely-believable 214 in the tournament. In 26 innings opening the batting, he is averaging a jaw-dropping 60.5 at an astonishing strike-rate of 149.17. Morgan opined after the win against Australia that Buttler was “changing the game” with regard to T20 batting and the bare statistics seem to back up the assessment.

Is Buttler the best current white-ball batter in the world?

It is difficult to quantify one way or another but it has long been suspected that he is the best England have ever had. Morgan, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow may be his contemporaries who have more one-day international tons but Buttler bats lower down the order in the 50-over format and could be the most fearsome finisher in the game right now. In getting to his maiden T20 ton in Sharjah on Monday, Buttler became the first English male to register a century in all three international formats. But typically of the person, he took more satisfaction from the win over Sri Lanka, saying: “Just looking at what it means for the team and for us in the competition, it means way more.”

