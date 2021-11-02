Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sol Campbell to spend time with Patrick Vieira as he plots return to management

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 2.14pm Updated: November 2 2021, 3.02pm
Sol Campbell (right) plans to learn from Patrick Vieira (Nick Potts/PA)
Sol Campbell has revealed he will spend time with former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace as he looks to get back into management.

The 47-year-old former England international has been out of work since leaving Southend in June 2020 but is keen to keep learning until another chance comes along.

Campbell has spoken extensively in the past about how tough he has found it to find work after spells in difficult circumstances at Roots Hall and before that Macclesfield.

“It’s very difficult, sometimes it depends on your career, sometimes it depends on who you know,” he said at Web Summit in Lisbon.

Campbell has had difficult spells at Southend and Macclesfield
Campbell has had difficult spells at Southend and Macclesfield (Steven Paston/PA)

“For me it is all about being in the right place at the right time. When I started my career in football, I got my first break at Tottenham when someone got injured in the first team and I got in.

“Is that going to happen in management? I am not so sure, it is going to be a little bit more than that.

“You don’t know when you are going to get that job or when that opportunity comes but you always have to prepare. That is what I am doing, while I am not working I am learning.

“I am travelling to different clubs, watching managers around Europe and learning. So when it does happen, it happens, I am there, I am not rusty. You always have to be thinking ahead.

“I have got some friends in football, I am going to see Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace. I am really happy for him. You can learn from these guys, that is what you have to do.”

While Campbell is not working he is growing his high-end furniture business that he runs with his wife, having recently opened a store in New York.

But football is his real passion and he will take whatever job comes up.

