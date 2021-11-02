Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery remain out for Blackpool By Press Association November 2 2021, 3.06pm Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is out (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery remain out for Blackpool ahead of their clash with Stoke. The duo are stepping up their recoveries from injury but are not due to return until after the international break. Goalkeeper Maxwell has been battling a quad tear and striker Lavery is out with a hamstring issue. Midfielder Kevin Stewart is edging closer to fitness and could make the squad to face Stoke. The visitors’ injury problems will not have eased by the time they arrive at Bloomfield Road. Nick Powell (leg), Sam Clucas (quad) and Alfie Doughty (hip) remain on the sidelines. Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima is nursing a groin problem and is also out. Morgan Fox (hamstring) has returned to training this week but needs more time to return to match fitness after nearly a year out with injury problems. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset passed fit to feature against Blackpool Paul Smyth set to miss out again as Leyton Orient take on Hartlepool Brentford beat Stoke to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals Stoke midfielder Joe Allen doubtful for Carabao Cup tie against Brentford