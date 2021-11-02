Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill believes Jacob Brown deserves Scotland call-up

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.24pm
Michael O’Neill, pictured, believes Jacob Brown’s Scotland call-up is deserved (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael O’Neill, pictured, believes Jacob Brown’s Scotland call-up is deserved (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jacob Brown’s first call-up for Scotland is a measure of progress made with Stoke, according to Potters boss Michael O’Neill.

The 23-year-old forward, who has scored four times this season for the Sky Bet Championship club, was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

“It’s great for Jacob and I think it shows the progress he has made since he came to the club,” O’Neill, who brought Brown to Stoke from Barnsley last year, told City’s official website:

“We bought him as a young player. He was very raw but we saw a lot of things in his game and I think he’s continuing to develop and progress.

“I had a conversation previously with Steve Clarke about him and I knew they had been watching him.

“I think it’s great for him to get involved. Just to be around the squad and to be involved is a positive as he’s never had the experience of being away with an international team before as far as I know.

“It’s two very important games with Scotland in a position to clinch a World Cup play-off so it’s an exciting time for him to get involved.”

