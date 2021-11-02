Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Players would not have a problem with gay team-mates – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.44pm Updated: November 2 2021, 4.00pm
Jurgen Klopp believes the wider world outside of football clubs is the main barrier to more professional players being open about their sexuality (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the wider world outside of football clubs is the main barrier to more professional players being open about their sexuality.

Last week Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo publicly announced he was gay and said he knew there were other players “living in silence”.

Klopp praised the Australia Under-20 international for starting a conversation about the subject and said he does not believe there would be any adverse reaction from inside dressing rooms if other players took the same step.

“Of course I think it should not be like this,” Klopp said.

“It’s a big story but that’s actually the problem we have: that it is not normal (common), or that he has to make an announcement about it instead of living his private life and nobody being bothered about that.

“What I can tell you is that in 30 years in the industry, I never had a dressing room where it would have been a problem at all.

“The problem is not the inner circle, the problem is the wider thing: crowds in the stadium, they use things to try and give you some stick, and that will happen for sure.

“That’s very disappointing, but we all have to work on it, to make sure that this kind of ‘news’ is not necessary, that nobody has to make an announcement to open up.

“I saw his speech and he looks like a really strong, smart young man. I wish him really all the best.

“I’m thankful he did it because now we talk about the subject again, and that’s obviously a good start for changes.”

