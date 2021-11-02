Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov steps down for personal and health reasons By Press Association November 2 2021, 5.39pm Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has resigned for personal and health reasons (Michael Regan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his duties for personal and health reasons. Ismailov, the nephew of the Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov – a long-time business partner of owner Farhad Moshiri and one of the club’s major sponsors – was Moshiri’s executive representative. He has resigned from the board of directors and all his other positions, including sporting and commercial director for Everton Women. “The decision was taken by Mr Ismailov and is effective immediately,” said a statement from the club. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Peter Grant on prospect of Dunfermline board talks and ‘understandable’ fan fury after Arbroath collapse What has gone wrong at Tottenham as fans seek answers from club board Everton’s James Rodriguez set to have talks about move to Qatar Angus community bulletin board