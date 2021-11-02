Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov steps down for personal and health reasons

An error occurred. Please try again.

Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his duties for personal and health reasons.

Ismailov, the nephew of the Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov – a long-time business partner of owner Farhad Moshiri and one of the club’s major sponsors – was Moshiri’s executive representative.

He has resigned from the board of directors and all his other positions, including sporting and commercial director for Everton Women.

“The decision was taken by Mr Ismailov and is effective immediately,” said a statement from the club.