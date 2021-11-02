Riley McGree celebrates birthday with the opening goal as Birmingham dominate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Riley McGree made it a birthday to remember as his goal paved the way for Birmingham’s 3-0 win against Bristol City at St Andrew’s

The Australia international midfielder, who turned 23 today, scored his second goal in three games make it three wins in a row for Blues for the first time since February 2020.

Blues controlled the game from start to finish and deservedly took the lead in the 14th minute.

Midfielder Gary Gardner wasted a clear chance when he headed across goal from close range from Jordan Graham’s fine cross to the far post.

Seconds later, Blues led when McGree’s left-footed drive from 20 yards took a wicked deflection off the unfortunate Tomas Kalas to completely wrongfoot goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Blues remained on top and Scott Hogan nodded wide from Troy Deeney’s cross.

Nothing had been seen of the Bristol City attack but they threatened on the half hour.

Nahki Wells burst into the box but the ball ran loose and former Aston Villa forward Andreas Weimann sliced horribly wide.

Blues broke again and Jeremie Bela advanced from wing back to cut inside George Tanner before curling a 22-yard effort just wide of the far post.

Lee Bowyer’s side continued their domination into the second half.

Hogan dragged a volley from an acute angle just wide after Deeney’s flick put him in the clear.

Then McGree turned provider when he crossed for Gardner, who headed wide at the far post.

Bristol City produced a rare threat when right back Tanner powered a rising drive narrowly over the bar.

But Blues scored a second goal that their play deserved with a move of remarkable simplicity in the 68th minute.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic kicked long and Deeney won the flick-on to leave Hogan to coolly slot past Bentley.

Gardner made it 3-0 with a powerful header from Graham’s cross with 77 minutes gone after the scorer started the move himself by winning the ball then spraying it wide.

Blues were in total control and Bela floated a free-kick fractionally wide as they toyed with Nigel Pearson’s side.