Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crewe and Doncaster share spoils in basement battle

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.00pm
Joseph Olowu scored Doncaster’s equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)
Joseph Olowu scored Doncaster’s equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)

League One basement clubs Crewe and Doncaster did not have the guile to prise a much-needed victory from a poor quality clash at Gresty Road which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chris Porter headed the Railwaymen ahead, but Joseph Olowu had Rovers level before the interval. It left Crewe rooted to the bottom of table without a win in nine games and Rovers only marginally better off, three points and a place above with both facing a long, hard winter.

Olowu posed the first threat of the game when he drove forward impressively, but his effort from 20 yards was not so classy and flew well over.

After half an hour lacking creativity from both sides a succession of corners produced the opening goal for Crewe in the 33nd minute. From the second Tommy Lowery’s cross looked to be heading out but was retrieved at the far post by Billy Sass-Davies, allowing Porter the chance to sink a close-range header.

Rovers were level in similar direct fashion in first-half stoppage time when full-back Olowu nipped across his marker and steered Ro-Shaun Williams’ curling cross past Dave Richards into the corner.

Porter was looking to add to his tally after the break, but the veteran striker was thwarted by keeper Pontus Dahlberg who got in the way of a fierce rising drive.

It was Donny who looked more likely to grab a decisive finish. They caught the hosts out from their own free-kick and broke swiftly with Tiago Cukur setting up Ethan Galbraith, whose header and follow-up were blocked by Richards.

Crewe were on the back foot again when Tommy Rowe’s ball put Cukur clear, but the striker skewed his finish wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier