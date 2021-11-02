Cheltenham defender Lewis Freestone scores in a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cheltenham defender Lewis Freestone scored his first career goal as they held Portsmouth to a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

The visitors struck first after six minutes when Freestone capitalised on Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson’s mis-hit a clearance from a corner.

Portsmouth levelled the game on 31 minutes through Reeco Hackett.

Scott Flinders punched away a cross to deny John Marquis from close range but Hackett responded instantly with a pinpoint volley, with the assistance of

the ground, from the edge of the box.

Kyle Vassell squandered a golden opportunity shortly afterwards after finding himself unmarked in the Portsmouth box, but he failed to hit the target from six yards out.

In the 71st minute, Dan Crowley’s volley was unfortunate enough to be blocked by his own team-mate, Vassell, to deny Cheltenham all three points.