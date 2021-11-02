Cambridge secure routine win at Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cambridge secured an excellent 2-0 win over struggling Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Goals in either half from Ben Worman and Joe Ironside gave Mark Bonner’s side a deserved second away win of the season.

Worman struck the opener on 28 minutes with a stunning strike. The midfielder received the ball on the edge of the Morecambe box and, after a good first touch, produced a superb right foot volley that flew into the top right hand corner of the Morecambe goal.

The goal gave the visitors a lift and they should have doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Ironside was played in on goal only to be denied by a superb save from Jokull Andresson.

Ironside then saw a shot deflected just wide by Anthony O’Connor as the visitors looked the more threatening throughout.

Ironside was always in the thick of the action and sealed the points for the U’s with a well taken 71st-minute penalty after substitute Shilow Tracey clipped by Scott Wootton.

Morecambe saw plenty of the ball but produced only one effort on goal when, on six minutes, winger Wes McDonald forced Dimitar Mitov into a save low to his right.