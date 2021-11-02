Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge secure routine win at Morecambe

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.02pm
Joe Ironside made sure of the points from the spot (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cambridge secured an excellent 2-0 win over struggling Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Goals in either half from Ben Worman and Joe Ironside gave Mark Bonner’s side a deserved second away win of the season.

Worman struck the opener on 28 minutes with a stunning strike. The midfielder received the ball on the edge of the Morecambe box and, after a good first touch, produced a superb right foot volley that flew into the top right hand corner of the Morecambe goal.

The goal gave the visitors a lift and they should have doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Ironside was played in on goal only to be denied by a superb save from Jokull Andresson.

Ironside then saw a shot deflected just wide by Anthony O’Connor as the visitors looked the more threatening throughout.

Ironside was always in the thick of the action and sealed the points for the U’s with a well taken 71st-minute penalty after substitute Shilow Tracey clipped by Scott Wootton.

Morecambe saw plenty of the ball but produced only one effort on goal when, on six minutes, winger Wes McDonald forced Dimitar Mitov into a save low to his right.

