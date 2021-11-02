Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich end Wycombe’s perfect home record with thumping 4-1 win

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.08pm
Bersant Celina scored the first and last of Ipswich’s four goals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wycombe missed the chance to propel themselves into the automatic League One promotion places after a disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Ipswich.

The promotion-seeking Chairboys, who had previously won every home league game this season, have now conceded seven goals in their last two outings and more worryingly shipped three or more goals three times in their last seven.

David Wheeler marked his first league start of the season by firing the hosts ahead as he poked home from Ryan Tafazolli’s knockdown after 17 minutes.

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes as Bersant Celina’s stunning 25-yard strike levelled proceedings.

QPR loanee Macauley Bonne put Town ahead six minutes after the restart with his 11th goal of the season after David Stockdale’s attempted clearance.

Wes Burns put the game to bed when he fired home a third on the hour mark.

Burns was denied a second by a super Stockdale stop, with Christian Walton keeping Sam Vokes out at the other end.

Celina’s second goal deep in stoppage time secured Ipswich’s third win in four.

