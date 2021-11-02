Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlton striker Conor Washington’s late goal denies Rotherham

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.12pm
Conor Washington struck for Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)
Conor Washington struck for Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)

Rotherham missed the chance to move second in League One after Conor Washington’s late goal secured Charlton a 1-1 draw at the Valley.

Mickel Miller had fired the Millers ahead in the first half before Washington struck seven minutes from time.

Both sides threatened without scoring in the opening stages, with Washington glancing a header wide while Michael Ihiekwe had a header of his own loop over the bar.

Just three minutes before the break, the Addicks had their best chance of the half, once again falling on the head of Washington, but he could not administer the requisite power to beat Josh Vickers.

The hosts were left to rue their missed opportunities as Rotherham grabbed the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, with Miller smashing into the roof of the net from close range.

In the second half, Washington continued to be Charlton’s premier threat, seeing an effort saved after running through on goal.

But Charlton’s pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute as Washington’s shot from the edge of the box deflected into the bottom corner to ensure both sides left with a point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier