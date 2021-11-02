Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson’s landmark game ends in a draw

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson saw his side produce a fine fightback to earn a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield in his 500th game in charge.

A milestone occasion looked set to end in defeat when Danny Ward gave Town the lead with 16 minutes to go, but Posh clawed themselves level courtesy of substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first goal since returning from a four-match ban for offensive social media posts.

Ward converted his fifth goal of the campaign from close range with a left-footed volley in the 74th minute after Sorba Thomas’ corner was headed back across goal by Levi Colwill.

And unlike when the frontman found the net in the first half, there was no raised flag to cut short the celebrations on this occasion.

Ward thought he had broken the deadlock after half an hour but was adjudged to have steered the ball home from an offside position after the dangerous Duane Holmes crashed a 20-yard shot against the bar.

However, the goal that was allowed to stand was not enough to secure victory for Huddersfield, who were sitting in the Championship play-off places, as Posh came roaring back.

The hosts were incensed not to be given a penalty by referee Keith Stroud when Nathan Thompson tumbled under a Harry Toffolo challenge, but their mood soon improved.

Teenage talent Harrison Burrows delivered a sweet cross from the left with Clarke-Harris guiding a fine header past Town keeper Lee Nicholls to restore parity in the 84th minute.

And while Ferguson – now in his third spell in charge after first being appointed in early 2007 – was unable to celebrate a 225th win in the Posh, the point gained will prove valuable in their bid to avoid the drop.

They probably should have hit the front in the dying seconds of a dull first-half with Jack Taylor failing to take two opportunities to put away a Burrows free kick.

Huddersfield lost captain Jonathan Hogg to injury at the break, but they started the second period menacingly, with Ward seeing a shot beaten away by Cornell before Holmes was unable to direct a header on target from a Thomas cross.

With the visitors in the ascendancy, Ferguson took bold action with a change of formation and personnel which featured the introduction of Clarke-Harris.

They were immediately more threatening, with Burrows testing Nicholls and Sammie Szmodics firing wide from the edge of the box, but the opening goal eventually arrived at the other end courtesy of Ward.

Town chief Carlos Corberan immediately made a defensive substitution following the goal in an attempt to close out the contest, but his men couldn’t hang on for maximum points as Clarke-Harris’ header ensured the spoils were shared.