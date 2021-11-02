Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson praises players after a draw in his big game

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson praised the battling qualities of his Posh players as he reached a mighty managerial milestone.

Ferguson took charge of the Championship club for the 500th time as they fought back to share the spoils with Huddersfield.

His big night looked set to be ruined when Danny Ward fired Town ahead from a 74th-minute corner.

Ward, who had seen an earlier strike on the half-hour ruled out for offside, pounced from close range after Sorba Thomas’ delivery was headed into his path by Levi Colwill.

But Posh clawed themselves level when substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris headed in a Harrison Burrows cross in the 84th minute – his first goal since returning from a four-game ban for offensive historical social media posts.

“It was important to get something out of the game,” said Ferguson.

“We started it well before we allowed Huddersfield to become too comfortable and cause us problems.

“We then changed formation and made substitutions early in the second half which gave us more control.

“We conceded another goal from a set-piece and it wasn’t even a great ball. We’re losing far too many in that way and people have to take responsibility and do their jobs.

“But we are very strong at home and again we found a way of fighting back.

“We had to gamble but I’m always happy to do that when 1-0 down at home.

“Harrison creates and scores goals which is why he’s in the team and I thought Jono was very good when he came on. He was a focal point.

“We know that if we get balls into the box for him that he will score goals.

“He has been missing and was chomping at the bit so I’m very pleased for him.”

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corebran said: “In the first half we were controlling many moments of the game.

“The team was in a good position but at some times we did not make the right decision with the final details to create more chances.

“That is something we wanted to improve on in the second half by having more accuracy in our passes.

“Fortunately we were able to score a goal to go ahead but we then suffered in the last minutes of the game when we did not play with enough maturity.

“The game was more physical in the second half and when Peterborough put their number nine (Clarke-Harris) on the pitch he was able to win aerial challenges and they could put more balls into the box.

“That is exactly what happened for their goal and we are now feeling frustration because we came here to try to win the three points but we only have one.”