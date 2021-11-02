Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Johnson believes Sunderland will bounce back after another defeat

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.50pm
Lee Johnson’s side have lost their last three league games (Adam Davy/PA)
Lee Johnson's side have lost their last three league games (Adam Davy/PA)

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is confident his side can get their League One automatic-promotion bid back on track after a third consecutive defeat.

Having lost 1-0 at home to Charlton and 5-1 at Rotherham, the Black Cats went down 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory struck for the Owls to leave Sunderland fifth, five points off second-placed Plymouth.

Johnson said: “I’ve got to be careful because I don’t want to come across like I’m delusional but I’m pretty confident that we can turn this form around pretty quickly.

“I think we’ve got some good players coming back to fitness and I think we have been on the end of a Championship run that’s exposed us a little bit in terms of the extra game on Saturday, in which we were really poor – there’s no denying that.

“I didn’t feel today that we were ever out of the game. I felt like we were the better side in between the boxes and I thought they were the better side in both boxes. They defended their box better than us and obviously they scored the three goals and were a bit sharper.

“I don’t think it was a reason to throw the baby out with the bath water as much today. Obviously, it’s my job now to take the heat and any pressure that comes with it.

“I have got a huge belief in what we’re going to do. We’ll be alright. We’ll go on a run.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was delighted with a clean sheet.

He said: “I’m pleased we got the three goals, but most importantly was the clean sheet for me. Being a former defender, I was really delighted with that.

“I always felt that we could score goals today and everyone to a man played their part. It was a good, clean, comprehensive performance.

“That is the type of performance we want to keep building on. I thought they were excellent with their work off the ball.

“It needed to be that performance in terms of the team and the opposition we were up against.

“We’ve been determined, we’ve been dogged and building resilience. We spoke at the start of the season about building a platform and being hard to beat and I think we have been that over the weeks.

“When we have got our noses in front, with lapses in concentration we’ve been punished for it. If you look at the overall performances, I’ve been delighted. When you look at today, we had a more complete performance.”

