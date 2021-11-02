Mark Bonner hails ‘incredible’ Cambridge win at Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said his side produced an “incredible” display as they made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Goals in either half from Ben Worman and Joe Ironside gave Bonner’s side a second away win of the season.

Worman opened the scoring on 28 minutes with a stunning right foot volley from the edge of the Morecambe box and the goal changed the complexion of the game as Cambridge took charge.

Ironside sealed the points for the U’s with a 71st-minute penalty after substitute Shilow Tracey was clipped by Scott Wootton just inside the area.

Bonner said: “I think it was our best display of the season and it was an incredible win and performance.

“The lads have been unbelievable tonight.

“We were forced into a number of changes but the energy and intensity we showed and the control we showed was brilliant.

“It’s back-to-back wins and back-to-back clean sheets and that is something we will look to build on.

“Ben Worman gave us a great start with a sensational goal and we were all so delighted for him. I love the togetherness of the team and it was a massive win for us.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said he was “embarrassed” by his side’s display.

He said: “It was an embarrassing display, our worst performance of the season. We deserved nothing and that is what we got.

“Tt was men against boys and after they took the lead we looked like we were beaten already and looked like a team very short of confidence.

“We didn’t pass the ball we didn’t compete and we didn’t test their keeper once and we have to do better.

“They were men and we were boys and we didn’t lay a glove on them.”