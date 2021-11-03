Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke says continuity is important ahead of World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 4.34am Updated: November 3 2021, 6.14am
Scotland boss Steve Clarke says continuity in his squad is important (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland boss Steve Clarke says continuity in his squad is important (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steve Clarke stressed the importance of continuity after naming his Scotland squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended for the trip to Moldova, Stoke’s 23-year-old striker Jacob Brown won a first Scotland call-up, while St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark replaced Motherwell’s Liam Kelly.

The goalkeeper change and the addition of Brown are the only differences in Clarke’s squad from last month for the games against Israel and Faroe Islands.

A win for Scotland in Moldova – which would be a fifth Group F victory in a row – guarantees a play-off spot and Clarke explained the familiarity of selection.

He said: “I think they have done alright, haven’t they?

“They are in a good place, working towards what our objective is now, which is to get to the play-offs in March.

“I think continuity is a good thing at this stage.

“There are always other players close. We look at everybody. Obviously I have to take a balanced view across the whole squad and decide what I want.

“You know by now that I quite like the continuity. I like boys who have been there before.

“This time I have gone with Jacob, but I could have gone for someone else.”

Clarke insists he has no real concerns over the lack of recent game time for Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson.

Scotland v Moldova – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is not concerned by Billy Gilmour’s lack of game time at Norwich (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Chelsea’s 20-year-old midfielder Gilmour is on loan at Norwich but has not featured since playing for Scotland against the Faroe Islands on October 12.

Rangers right-back Patterson, 20, has had four minutes in Light Blue since the game in the Faroe Islands but Clarke is relaxed about the situation.

He said: “I think it is pretty similar to when Billy joined us in the summer for the Euros. He hadn’t had much club action and he didn’t do too bad at Wembley (against England).

“When he joined up in the last camp he didn’t have too much club action before that one either and he did alright in those games, so I am not overly concerned.

“I could just repeat what I said about Billy. Nathan got 90 minutes between the September and October camps and he didn’t do too badly when he played for us in October, so similar.

“Rangers have still got two games before we meet up and hopefully Nathan will get more game time before the squad comes together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]