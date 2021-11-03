Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham makes a happy Harry Kane

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 7.16am
Striker Harry Kane will reportedly stay at Tottenham following the arrival of Antonio Conte (Tim Goode/PA)
Striker Harry Kane will reportedly stay at Tottenham following the arrival of Antonio Conte (Tim Goode/PA)

What the papers say

Striker Harry Kane will reportedly stay at Tottenham following the arrival of Antonio Conte. The Sun says the England captain, 28, is no longer interested in departing for Manchester City as he believes the Italian’s hiring means Spurs will now be able to win championships.

Metro, which cites Sportitalia, reports Conte will make Franck Kessie his first signing at Tottenham. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder could potentially leave AC Milan on a free transfer next summer.

Contrary to some reports in Spain, the Manchester Evening News says Borussia Dortmund are confident they will hold on to Erling Haaland. The Norway striker, 21, is believed to have a £64 million release clause which kicks in next year, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona among his rumoured destinations.

The chances of Belgium forward Eden Hazard returning to the Premier League have seemingly been boosted. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti‘s comments about allowing players to leave the LaLiga club have opened the door for Newcastle to pounce on the 30-year-old, according to the Star.

The Sun reports the Magpies are also planning to sign Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatia defensive midfielder, 28, is out of contract next summer at Inter Milan so is free to speak with other clubs from January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: The France midifelder, 28, wants to return to Juventus rather than move to PSG or Real when his contract with Manchester United ends next summer, Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Sam Johnstone: Sky Sports says West Brom’s England goalkeeper is being courted by Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]