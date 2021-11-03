Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte says Tottenham fans deserve a team with a ‘will to fight’

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 1.06pm
New manager Antonio Conte says Tottenham fans deserve a team with the ‘will to fight’ (Nick Potts/PA Images).
New manager Antonio Conte says Tottenham fans deserve a team with the ‘will to fight’ (Nick Potts/PA Images).

New boss Antonio Conte has vowed to create a Tottenham team with passion and fight.

The Italian was appointed on an initial deal until 2023 on Tuesday to become Spurs’ third manager this year.

He is preparing for his first game in charge against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 17 games in charge and Conte promised to revive them.

He said: “To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour. Now for sure I want to repay this trust.

“My coaching philosophy is very simple, to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion. To have a team stable, not up and down.

“The fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I’ll do everything to deserve their support.”

Spurs wanted the 52-year-old in the summer during a managerial search which ended with them appointing former Wolves boss Nuno.

But Conte admitted he needed a break after guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title.

The former Chelsea manager told Spurs’ official site: “There was a call from Tottenham in the summer but I was very clear. I had just finished with Inter Milan, two important very tough seasons.

“Honestly it wasn’t the right time to start another experience. I prefer to wait and enjoy the time with my family. Also because I think, emotionally, I was still with the last experience with Inter.

“Tottenham is an important club in England and around the world. The stadium and training ground are wonderful. The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a good opportunity, an honour to accept and become the manager.

“I have seen the training ground and I want to start work. These situations push you and increase the desire to do something important for the fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier