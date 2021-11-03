Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle managerial target Unai Emery ‘100 per cent committed’ to Villarreal

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 1.46pm
Unai Emery has ruled himself out of the Newcastle job (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle’s hopes of landing Unai Emery as their new boss have been dashed after the Spaniard confirmed he is staying with Villarreal.

Emery was identified by the new Magpies hierarchy as a potential successor to Steve Bruce ​and confirmed their interest following Villarreal’s Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

But the former Arsenal boss ruled himself out of the running on Wednesday – his 50th birthday – in a move which installed former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as the new favourite to take over at St James’ Park.

Emery posted on social media: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 per cent committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.”

The news will come as a blow to Newcastle’s new owners, who had identified the former Arsenal chief as the most likely candidate to save the club from relegation.

Instead that task looks likely to fall to Howe, who has been out of work since leaving the Cherries in August last year, and is understood to have impressed in talks with the Magpies’ new hierarchy.

Newcastle’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend left them in 19th place in the table, six points adrift of safety and still without a win this season.

Emery had acknowledged Newcastle’s interest on Tuesday, but added that there had been “no offer” and that he remained “focused on Villarreal”.

Eddie Howe is the new favourite to take over at Newcastle (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Despite a disappointing reign at the Emirates Stadium, Emery rebounded by leading Villarreal to seventh place in LaLiga and Europa League glory in his first campaign at the helm.

As well as Howe, Roberto Martinez, Paulo Fonseca and Brendan Rogers are among those to have been linked with the post, as has former boss Rafael Benitez, who is currently under pressure at Everton.

But it appears unlikely that the Magpies will have a new boss in place by the time they head to Brighton this weekend.

