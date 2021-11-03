Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson excited by Zander Clark and Liam Kelly’s Scotland battle

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 2.18pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted to see Zander Clark back in the Scotland squad (Ian Rutherford/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking forward to seeing Zander Clark and Liam Kelly fight it out to become Scotland’s next number one.

Current first-choice Craig Gordon is 38, while understudy Jon McLaughlin is 34.

St Johnstone keeper Clark, 29, and Motherwell stopper Kelly, 25, are generally viewed as the next two ready to jostle for the position when Gordon eventually calls it a day.

Kelly was named in Steve Clarke’s squad last month, while Clark – fresh from a sensational display against Dundee United last weekend – was this week called up for the upcoming double-header against Moldova and Denmark.

Davidson said: “I heard Steve Clarke talking about how he’s got two really good younger goalies and he’s just having a look at both of them.

“Zander didn’t get in the last squad and I’m sure Liam Kelly’s disappointed he’s not in this one. I think it’s good for Scottish football that we’ve got two really good younger goalies who are performing well, at a high level.

“Craig Gordon – I hope he doesn’t mind me saying – is slightly on the older side so we need that sort of younger freshness in the squad. It’s great for the two guys to be competing for the place.”

Davidson believes Clark is only going to improve in the coming years.

He said: “I think goalies get better and more mature as they get older. They make better decisions and I think definitely in the last 18 months to two years we’ve seen that with Zander.

“He’s got the right attributes, the right frame and the right mindset. The big thing with Zander is he’s producing the big saves at crucial times in games and that’s a sign of a very good goalie. Hopefully he can go on and get a cap for Scotland.”

With Hibs idle this weekend and Aberdeen hosting Motherwell, ninth-place St Johnstone could climb into the top six if they follow up their 1-0 win at Dundee United last weekend by defeating St Mirren in Perth on Saturday.

Davidson said: “Right from the bottom up to fifth is so tight at the moment and our job is to try and claw a few more teams back into the pack.

“It’s going to be a tough old season. We’ve started the second quarter on a positive note but there’s no point in going to Tannadice and getting three points if we don’t follow it up with a performance against St Mirren.”

