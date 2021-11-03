Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte can bring success to Tottenham, says Fabio Paratici

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.16pm Updated: November 3 2021, 4.02pm
Fabio Paratici, right, hopes the appointment of Antonio Conte can bring success to Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Fabio Paratici, right, hopes the appointment of Antonio Conte can bring success to Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici believes the club is in a position to win trophies following the appointment of Antonio Conte.

Conte took over on an initial 18-month contract on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge.

The 52-year-old, who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, will be tasked with taking Spurs back to the top table of English football after an alarming slide in recent years.

Paratici, who worked with Conte at Juve and tried to hire him in the summer before Nuno got the job, says everything is in place for success.

“We are here to do our best to win trophies, big trophy or small trophy,” he said.

“We try to win every game, we try to do the best every game and to build the best in this season and the next seasons.

“Sometimes you have to be patient to achieve results, you have to be ready to suffer, to sacrifice yourself for the group. This is our mentality and we have to improve in this way.

“When I spoke about patience, to improve you need time. To achieve something we need to go day-by-day, work hard. What we can do is this.

“But for sure we believe that we can achieve our targets, otherwise we are not here. We have to believe we can achieve our targets.

“Big infrastructure, big club, players, history, we have everything to achieve big things. We are here to improve ourselves every day, and if we improve ourselves we improve the club.”

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after just four months in charge of Tottenham
Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after just four months in charge of Tottenham (Nigel French/PA)

Paratici and Conte have both said that talks in the summer broke down because they were too soon after Conte’s exit from Inter Milan, but at the time it was understood that there were differences in stances on key issues.

Conte is a manager who has spent big in the past, but Paratici was coy about what might happen in the January transfer window.

Asked whether the pair had spoken about new players, Paratici replied: “Not at all. Because we trust a lot in our players. We are focused to be better, like a club, like a team.

“We haven’t spoken about players, we have to be focused on our team and then we will see. I think the team is competitive, we trust in the players, we have very good players so we don’t speak about (new) players now, it is not the right time. It is not the right time.”

