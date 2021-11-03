Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Norrie boosts ATP Finals hopes by reaching third round in Paris

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.34pm
Cameron Norrie reached the last 16 of the Paris Masters with victory over Reilly Opelka (Jon Super/PA)
Cameron Norrie reached the last 16 of the Paris Masters with victory over Reilly Opelka (Jon Super/PA)

British number one Cameron Norrie boosted his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals with victory over Reilly Opelka in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters.

Norrie, who dropped just three games in beating Argentina’s Federico Delbonis on Monday, overcame his big-serving opponent 6-3 6-4 in 73 minutes and faces another American, Taylor Fritz, in the last 16.

It was Norrie’s 101st tour-level win, 50 of which have come this year.

The 26-year-old, who recovered from 3-1 down in the second set, told Amazon Prime Video: “Reilly’s a great player and he’s really tough to play against.

“He can play really aggressive at times and he can lock it down and make a lot of balls and then obviously with his serve it’s difficult, but I managed to put some returns in at the right times and chip on my forehand side and I was just happy to get through it at the end.”

Norrie sits 11th in the race to qualify for the eight-man, season-ending tournament in Turin and needs to make up 140 points on Italian Jannik Sinner over the next two weeks.

“I’m watching all the matches and I think everyone else is as well,” added Norrie, who claimed the biggest title of his career in Indian Wells last month. “It’s cool to have something extra to play for.”

Norrie holds a 4-3 career record against Fritz and the winner of their last-16 clash could face world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

“I’ve played him a lot in my career, I think the most of anyone, so we both know each other’s games very well,” Norrie added. “He’s extremely confident, had a final last week (in St Petersburg) and has beaten two good opponents this week.

“When he’s confident he’s very, very dangerous so I’m going to have to watch out for him. He too has a good serve so I’m going to have to return well and play the big points very well.”

