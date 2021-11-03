Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cillian Sheridan likely to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles tendon

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 5.52pm
Cillian Sheridan faces a lengthy period on the sidelines (David Young/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake has confirmed that Cillian Sheridan’s season is all but over after the striker ruptured his Achilles tendon.

The 32-year-old Irishman was stretchered off during last weekend’s win away to St Mirren and the full extent of the injury has now been confirmed.

McPake lamented the loss of a summer signing he felt was just starting to get up to speed.

He said: “It’s a really unfortunate one for Cillian. He had got himself to a level of fitness.

“I thought he was excellent at St Mirren last week, a real focal point, and stretched the game for us. It’s a nasty one.

“If he is coming back (before the end of the season), it’ll probably be at the end of the season. Our best wishes are with him.

“We’ll get him right and back because he’s a really good character to have about the place as well. It’s an unfortunate one.”

