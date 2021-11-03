Caretaker Joseph Laumann leads Barnsley to win over relegation rivals Derby

An error occurred. Please try again.

Managerless Barnsley came from behind to beat Championship relegation rivals Derby 2-1 and end their miserable run.

The Reds came into the game on the back of a seven-game losing streak and without a permanent manager, as Markus Schopp was sacked over the weekend after just four months in charge.

Derby themselves were without a win since September and have been planted firmly at the bottom of the table since receiving their 12-point deduction.

Victory would have drawn the Rams level with their opponents on eight points, but goals from Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka secured the hosts a much-needed victory.

Barnsley caretaker boss Joseph Laumann brought in Callum Styles, Josh Benson and Adeboyejo for his first game in charge after their loss at Bristol City.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney also made three changes from the defeat at home to Blackburn, with Sam Baldock, Colin-Kazim Richards and Jason Knight coming in.

Rams forward Tom Lawrence had the first chance of the evening when he saw his low effort saved well by Brad Collins.

At the other end a corner by Benson caused carnage in the Derby box but goalkeeper Kelle Roos was able to clear with his feet,

Soon after Leya Iseka was left unmarked at the back post but Roos made himself big and stopped his headed effort while Derby went close when Ravel Morrison let fly from range and Collins turned his drive over the bar.

The away side broke the deadlock when Lawrence laid the ball off for Baldock to fire under the legs of Collins in the 24th minute.

Barnsley battled back and equalised in the 39th minute when Adeboyejo beat Craig Forsyth and his near post strike deceived Roos.

The hosts started the second period strongly and got their reward on the 50-minute mark. Leya Iseka was the first alive to a long free-kick and he confidently put away a half volley to turn the game on its head.

Styles thought he should have been awarded a spot-kick after he went down under Nathan Byrne’s challenge but referee Kevin Friend waved away penalty claims.

With a quarter of an hour left on the clock, Derby substitute Festy Ebosele crossed in dangerously from the left but Lawrence could not manage to convert.

The Rams kept pressing to find an equaliser and brought on Louie Sibley in an attempt to bolster their attacking threat.

And they went within inches of an added-time equaliser when fellow substitute Lee Buchanan headed against the crossbar, but the home side hung on to claim their first win since August.

The result saw Barnsley climb to 22nd while Derby remained at the foot of the table.