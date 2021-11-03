Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Caretaker Joseph Laumann delighted with Barnsley’s unity after ending losing run

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 11.12pm
Joseph Laumann oversaw a winning start (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joseph Laumann oversaw a winning start (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barnsley caretaker boss Joseph Laumann praised the unity of his team after they battled to a 2-1 win over Derby.

The Tykes, in their first game since Markus Schopp was sacked as head coach, came from behind to beat their Championship relegation rivals and end their miserable run of seven straight defeats.

The away side broke the deadlock through Sam Baldock but Victor Adeboyejo equalised before half-time and Aaron Leya Iseka scored the winner early in the second period.

Derby’s Lee Buchanan hit the crossbar with a header in added time, but the Yorkshire club hung on to claim their first win since August.

Laumann said: “It was a great reaction. In training I could feel some energy and togetherness. We’ve showed great unity over the last days.

“The effort was great, the quality was great. I think we fully deserved to win the game tonight.

“We started very well, we should have scored and then we conceded. To come back from a goal down shows the character of the boys.

“I enjoyed the evening but it’s not about me. The boys played really well.

“It takes players time when they come to England. Aaron Leya Iseka is starting to adapt to the league.

“The fans really got behind us in the last 15 minutes, they were loud and helped us to win that game.”

Laumann confirmed he would still be in the dugout for the club’s next game.

He added: “I’m going to be in charge for the game on Saturday. I’m not thinking about after the international break, just the game against Hull at the weekend.

“We still need points. Today was massive, Saturday is massive. Hopefully we can take confidence from tonight.”

Derby boss Wayne Rooney was disappointed with his side’s display as they missed the chance to move off the bottom of the table.

He said: “I’m not really frustrated. I have been frustrated in previous games. I’m disappointed and hurt.

“The performance was not good enough. I expect more from the players. We’re in a relegation battle so I’m disappointed.

“We didn’t show energy, we didn’t show aggression.

“I don’t know how I can describe the goals we conceded.

“First goal, no pressure on the ball and he gets an easy shot off.

“Second goal, to get a one-v-one with the goalkeeper from a long free-kick is incredible.

“We can’t afford to let our standards drop. For whatever reason that energy and aggression hasn’t been there.

“I’m not afraid to throw young lads in. The players today have given me a decision to make for Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier