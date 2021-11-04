Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola’s derby records compare

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 9.48am
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) goes head to head with Pep Guardiola (right) this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a crunch derby against Manchester City this weekend. After United’s humbling by Liverpool a fortnight ago, the Norwegian can ill afford another heavy defeat. He can, however, take encouragement from his winning record in derby matches against rivals City. Opposite number Pep Guardiola, whose position at the Etihad Stadium is impregnable, has had only mixed success against the neighbours. Here, the PA news agency compares the derby records of the two managers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (derby record P8 W4 L3 D1)

Solskjaer faced heavy scrutiny after the loss to Liverpool
In managerial terms, Solskjaer’s record and reputation are dwarfed by those of Guardiola but that is not reflected in their head-to-head statistics. Solskjaer, although defeated in his first derby in April 2019, appears to have given as good as he has got and has even edged their most recent meetings. United have not lost any of the past four derby encounters in the Premier League over the last two seasons and have won three of them, conceding only one goal in the process. The record is damaged only by League Cup results, with City winning two of their three meetings in that time.

 Pep Guardiola (P14 W6 L6 D2)

Despite outstanding success as City manager, Guardiola has a mixed record against United
The Catalan has claimed eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles, in his time at the Etihad Stadium but cannot claim to have conquered United. He won his first three Premier League matches at Old Trafford as City boss – the first two against old foe Jose Mourinho – but triumphed only once at home in that time, while there was also a League Cup loss. Overall he eclipsed Mourinho with three wins to two from six games in all competitions but Solskjaer’s reign has rebalanced the record.

