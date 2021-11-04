Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SFA fined after Scotland supporters boo Israeli national anthem at Hampden

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 10.56am
The Israeli national anthem was jeered at Hampden last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
FIFA has fined the Scottish Football Association after some Scotland supporters booed Israel’s national anthem before last month’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

The Tartan Army were also sanctioned for displaying an inappropriate flag.

Jeering of the anthem by a section of Scotland fans was mentioned in the delegate’s report and the SFA has been given a fine of £8,024 by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for that and the flag.

The SFA was deemed to have breached FIFA Disciplinary Code Article 16, with world football’s governing body explaining that the fine was due to: “Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects – flag – to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event).”

Scotland’s next opponents Moldova also received a fine after a drone caused a disturbance during the national anthems ahead of their match against Austria.

