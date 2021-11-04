Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle turn their attention to Eddie Howe in new manager search

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.08pm Updated: November 4 2021, 1.16pm
Newcastle have turned their attention to former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Newcastle have turned their attention to Eddie Howe in the search for a new manager after Unai Emery rejected their initial advances.

The PA news agency understands the club’s new owners, who believed they were close to landing the Villarreal boss as Steve Bruce’s replacement, have swiftly moved on to the 43-year-old, with the post having been vacant now for more than a fortnight.

It is understood Emery and Howe were the two names which appeared at the top of a whittled-down shortlist after a series of soundings had been taken by Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, and that the Spaniard’s profile initially proved the more attractive.

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe impressed during initial talks (Michael Steele/NMC Pool/PA)

However, the former Bournemouth manager impressed during initial talks and sources close to him have indicated the approach to Emery has not dented his interest.

Assistant manager Graeme Jones was placed in temporary charge when Bruce left the club by mutual consent on October 20 and has since presided over a 1-1 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace and a 3-0 home defeat by leaders Chelsea.

The Magpies are yet to win a league game in 10 attempts this season and sit just one place above the foot of the table with only four points to their name ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

Graeme Jones, left, has been in temporary charge
Graeme Jones, left, has been in temporary charge (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Staveley’s consortium, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority partner, finally sealed its takeover on October 7 after an 18-month wait to gain control of the club from previous owner Mike Ashley.

They have promised significant investment in the playing staff, the infrastructure and the community, but initially need to make the right managerial appointment to ward off the spectre of relegation, something which has haunted Newcastle since their return to the top flight in 2017.

Howe, who has been out of the game since leaving his role at Bournemouth in August last year, made his name by dragging the club from League Two to the Premier League during a near-eight-year stay.

Life at St James’ Park would represent a very different challenge, with the club having been thrust firmly back into the limelight with super-rich owners, but also the baggage of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record from which they have sought to distance themselves since arriving on Tyneside.

