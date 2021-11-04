Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Armstrong to be assessed ahead of Harrogate’s FA Cup tie with Wrexham

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.34pm
Luke Armstrong is set to be checked ahead of the game with Wrexham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luke Armstrong is set to be checked ahead of the game with Wrexham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Harrogate will make a late check on Luke Armstrong ahead of their FA Cup first-round clash with Wrexham.

The forward, who has scored eight goals for Town in League Two so far this season, sustained a shoulder injury against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Defender Rory McArdle is still out of action after undergoing groin surgery.

Manager Simon Weaver could also opt to rotate his side for the cup fixture.

Paul Mullin will not be involved for National League side Wrexham due to suspension.

The striker was given a three-match ban after a case of mistaken identity when Bryce Hosannah was initially shown a red during the game against Maidenhead.

Striker Jake Hyde is also a doubt after sustaining a groin injury.

Jordan Ponticelli is expected to lead the line for the Red Dragons after starting against Torquay at the weekend.

