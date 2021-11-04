Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owen Farrell given fly-half nod for England against Tonga

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.38pm
England’s Owen Farrell (PA)
Owen Farrell has been given the playmaking duties for England’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga with Marcus Smith forced to settle for a bench role.

Smith was a doubt for the Twickenham showdown because of a leg injury that has restricted his training this week but he is deemed fit enough to supply fly-half cover to Farrell.

The Harlequins sensation was expected to be given the role of ringmaster for his third cap but Eddie Jones has instead opted for a midfield of Farrell, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade.

Rising Leicester star Freddie Steward has recovered from his leg injury to take his place at full-back with fellow emerging prospect Adam Radwan on the right wing.

Ellis Genge is preferred to Joe Marler at loosehead prop and Tom Curry is given the number eight jersey ahead of Alex Dombrandt, who features alongside Harlequins team-mate Smith on the bench.

“We’ve had two good preparation camps in Jersey and Pennyhill Park, worked really hard and we’re ready for a tough, physical game,” Jones said.

“We respect Tonga greatly and we know that with props like Siegfried Fisi’ihoi and Ben Tameifuna, we are going to have to go in the front door before the back door.

“We’re especially looking forward to getting back out in front of a full crowd at Twickenham and playing some entertaining, exciting rugby for all of the supporters, we can’t wait to have them back.”

