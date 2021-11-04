Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnny Sexton to make 100th Ireland appearance against Japan

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.44pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton made his international debut against Fiji in 2009 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Captain Johnny Sexton will win his 100th Ireland cap during Saturday’s clash with Japan in Dublin.

The 36-year-old fly-half returns to Andy Farrell’s starting XV for the first time since March’s 32-18 Guinness Six Nations win over England having been rested for summer Tests against the Brave Blossoms and the United States.

He will become the seventh Irishman to reach the milestone following Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Rory Best, Cian Healy, Paul O’Connell and John Hayes.

Sexton, who made his international debut against Fiji in 2009 at the age of 24, will be partnered in the half-back positions by Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park.

Regular scrum-half Conor Murray has to settle for a place on the bench having played just 22 minutes for Munster since returning from British and Irish Lions duty.

Head coach Farrell has named a strong line-up for the first of three autumn fixtures at the Aviva Stadium, with Lions quartet Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and Bundee Aki among those to return.

Prop Furlong wins his 50th Ireland cap at tighthead, joining hooker Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter in the front row, ahead of Beirne and vice-captain James Ryan in the lock positions.

Munster second-row Beirne is the only non-Leinster player among the forward pack, with Conan selected between Caelan Doris and Josh Van Der Flier in the back row.

Among the backs, there are recalls for wingers James Lowe and Andrew Conway, Hugo Keenan starts at full-back for the 14th consecutive international, while Aki partners Garry Ringrose in midfield in the absence of the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Hugo Keenan will start at full-back once again
Hugo Keenan will start at full-back once again (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Uncapped hooker Dan Sheehan has been named on the bench, alongside Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Ireland defeated Japan 39-31 in Dublin in early July following a shock pool-stage loss to their opponents at the 2019 World Cup.

Farrell’s men also host New Zealand and Argentina this month.

