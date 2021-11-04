Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Armando Broja returns for Southampton’s game with Aston Villa

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 2.58pm
Armando Broja is back for Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton forward Armando Broja is back in contention for the home game with Aston Villa after missing two matches with an ankle problem.

Midfielder Moussa Djenepo, who missed the weekend win over Watford, also returns to the squad.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a full squad to select from apart from defender Jack Stephens, who has been out since mid-September with a knee injury.

Ezri Konsa is suspended for Villa following his red card in the defeat to West Ham, while Danny Ings (muscle injury) has lost his battle to return against his former club.

Konsa’s absence is likely to see former Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings recalled to the starting line-up.

Jacob Ramsey could be fit despite suffering a twisted ankle against the Hammers on Sunday, while Morgan Sanson returns to contention after recovering from Covid-19. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (illness) is also back in training, but Douglas Luiz (muscle injury) remains out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams, Forster, Lyanco, Perraud,  Valery, Armstrong, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Long, Walcott.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Sanson, Philogene-Bidace, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Archer, Davis.

