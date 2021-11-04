Armando Broja returns for Southampton’s game with Aston Villa

An error occurred. Please try again.

Southampton forward Armando Broja is back in contention for the home game with Aston Villa after missing two matches with an ankle problem.

Midfielder Moussa Djenepo, who missed the weekend win over Watford, also returns to the squad.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a full squad to select from apart from defender Jack Stephens, who has been out since mid-September with a knee injury.

Ezri Konsa is suspended for Villa following his red card in the defeat to West Ham, while Danny Ings (muscle injury) has lost his battle to return against his former club.

Konsa’s absence is likely to see former Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings recalled to the starting line-up.

Jacob Ramsey could be fit despite suffering a twisted ankle against the Hammers on Sunday, while Morgan Sanson returns to contention after recovering from Covid-19. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (illness) is also back in training, but Douglas Luiz (muscle injury) remains out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams, Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Armstrong, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Long, Walcott.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Sanson, Philogene-Bidace, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Archer, Davis.