Blackburn face defensive problems for game with Sheffield United

Blackburn, reeling from the club’s heaviest ever home defeat, face more defensive disruption for the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday with Jan Paul Van Hecke set for a three-game ban following his dismissal in the 7-0 defeat by Fulham on Wednesday night.

Blackburn were already without Daniel Ayala and Harry Pickering because of calf problems and the pair are likely to sit out the visit of United, the final game before the international break.

Hayden Carter came off the bench after Van Hecke was sent and could start this weekend, with Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton both fit again, but manager Tony Mowbray will be wary of risking them after extended injury lay-offs.

He also has a decision to make over Ryan Nyambe following his return from a hamstring injury. He has been named in the Namibia squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Congo in Brazzaville next Thursday and Togo in Johannesburg on Monday, November 15.

Sheffield United will be without Liverpool loanee Ben Davies after he was struck down with a virus.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic expects to be without midfielder Adlene Guedioura until the New Year after he underwent ankle surgery.

Jokanovic must make a decision on striker Rhian Brewster after giving him a rare start on the right of a three-man forward line in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The manager says he has been pleased with Brewster’s work rate playing out of position and that he remains in contention for the trip to Ewood.