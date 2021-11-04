Joe Gallen says Leyton Orient will go ‘as strong as we can’ against Ebbsfleet

Leyton Orient assistant Joe Gallen has insisted they will go as strong as they can for the visit of Ebbsfleet in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The O’s take a break from Sky Bet League Two action following a 5-0 thrashing over Hartlepool – where Aaron Drinan scored a hat-trick – to face opposition from two divisions below.

While boss Kenny Jackett could view the competition as a chance to rest key personnel ahead of a busy festive period, his number two Gallen said: “We will treat it the same as any other game and we will be going as strong as we can.”

Adam Thompson (ankle), Callum Reilly (groin) and Paul Smyth (hamstring) have been recent absentees and are not expected to feature this weekend.

Ebbsfleet will hope Greg Cundle is fit for the trip to London after he sustained an ankle injury in their 2-0 win at Braintree last month.

The Fleet were due to face Bath last Saturday but the fixture was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp.

It has given manager Dennis Kutrieb’s more time to prepare for the clash with Orient but he will be without Will Wood following his red card against Eastbourne.

Adam Mekki and Christian N’Guessan are also expected to remain sidelined as they build up their fitness after injuries while captain Chris Solly should return after a recent knock.