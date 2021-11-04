Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winless run tested Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 3.36pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has halted a 10-game run without a win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has halted a 10-game run without a win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admitted he had to come through a test of his resolve when he was under fire a few weeks ago.

Glass was the subject of scrutiny after a run of 10 games without a win.

However, his team have bounced back impressively with home wins over Hibernian and Hearts either side of a 2-2 draw away to Rangers.

Glass said: “I was definitely tested. Firstly, you’re tested in your belief in what you’re doing. I was tested in how to manage a group of players who were not getting what they deserved.

“I read a top manager saying management is very easy when you’re winning, but managing difficult situations is what makes a manager.

“I’m still young and very much learning. I’m new in this role at this club but I think we’re doing alright as a staff.

“The biggest, most important thing for me is we’ve got a great group of players. Anytime there’s a lack of belief in a group of football players, it shows on the pitch but I think you can see we have a group of players who believe in the staff here.

“In terms of sticking to our principles, we’ve done that, and it wasn’t blindly done either.”

Glass, whose side host Motherwell on Saturday, was delighted to see the response the team got from the supporters against Hearts last weekend.

He said: “I don’t think the unity was ever in doubt but I think the crowd probably felt things were going against us and it’s difficult to back that at times.

“But when the fans see what they want to see, there’s no doubting the Aberdeen public will get behind the team. The biggest indication was coming off at half-time when we got applauded even though we’d just lost a goal to go 1-0 down.

“The response from the fans was incredible and it made it easier for the staff to push the players for the second half. It all came together last week and it’s important that continues. It’s important we give the fans something to get behind.”

