Coventry suffer Martyn Waghorn injury blow ahead of Bristol City visit

Coventry forward Martyn Waghorn has suffered a fresh injury setback ahead of his side’s home game against Bristol City.

The 31-year-old hurt a shoulder in training on Monday and the club are waiting for the results of scans to determine how long he might be out.

Waghorn has largely been used as a substitute in recent weeks so his absence would not prevent Sky Blues boss Mark Robins from naming an unchanged team, despite the midweek defeat to Swansea.

However, Ben Sheaf and Tyler Walker are both alternatives in midfield and attack respectively.

The Robins will check on the fitness of Matty James.

The midfielder limped out of the defeat at Birmingham on Tuesday night with a foot injury and he will be assessed.

With Andy King out until next month after undergoing hamstring surgery and Joe Williams doubtful having only resumed training this week following his latest injury issue, James’ absence would leave City short of options.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Han-Noah Massengo would be the obvious choices in central midfield but their pairing at St Andrew’s in the wake of James’ departure contributed to City’s downfall, with neither disciplined enough to retain the team’s shape.