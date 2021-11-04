Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has injury problems ahead of Reading clash

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 5.26pm
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer has a host of injuries to contend with for the visit of Reading (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer has a host of injuries to contend with for the visit of Reading (Jacob King/PA)

Birmingham go in search of a fourth straight Sky Bet Championship win against Reading beset by injuries.

Blues loanee Tahith Chong has returned to parent club Manchester United after undergoing groin surgery which will keep him out for an estimated 16 weeks.

Defender Dion Sanderson and winger Jordan Graham came off with thigh and calf injuries respectively in the Wednesday night win over Bristol City, while the club said after that victory full-backs Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin (hamstring and Achilles) faced a further four weeks out.

Adan George faces up to a year out as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Reading head for the West Midlands after four successive league defeats and with an injury list even longer than Birmingham’s.

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater missed the defeat at Millwall on Tuesday with a soft tissue injury and is a doubt again.

Right-back Andy Yiadom is in isolation due to Covid-19, while Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Tom McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Femi Azeez, Andy Rinomhota, Junior Hoilett, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna and former Birmingham player Alen Halilovic are also on the list of current absentees.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic, who missed the trip to east London because he was isolating due to Covid, will also need to check on the fitness of Liam Moore who sustained a leg injury at The Den.

