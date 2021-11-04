Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trevoh Chalobah signs new four-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 5.38pm
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new long-term contract with the club (Tess Derry/PA)
Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the UEFA Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.

On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

“I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a club.

“When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

“His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract.”

