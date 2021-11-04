Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Collingwood says Yorkshire controversy is ‘an education for all of us’

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 6.02pm
Yorkshire are facing mounting pressure over Azeem Rafiq’s claims (Danny Lawson/PA)
Paul Collingwood believes the furore that has erupted around Azeem Rafiq’s claims of racism at Yorkshire is “an education for all of us” as the England assistant revealed the topic has been discussed in the dressing room.

England’s T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates has been marginalised recently as Yorkshire have come under pressure from several prominent politicians and lost major sponsors for their handling of the Rafiq row.

Ex-England batter Gary Ballance admitted using a “racial slur” towards his former team-mate, calling into question Yorkshire’s decision not to take any retrospective action against any employees after an internal investigation.

Collingwood said: “We’ve seen it in the news, keeping a close eye on it, so when something as big as this is in the news you have a chat about it. It’s an education for all of us, keep trying to learn, understand and get better.

“We’ve really worked hard over the last few years with the courage, respect and unity that we have in the dressing room and that’s a motto that we live by in the dressing room.

“I know this group of players, it’s very important to them that it’s an environment where people feel safe. We’ve got a very diverse group of players and I know everybody feels really welcome in that dressing room.”

While there has been some attention paid to a story that has made front and back page headlines, Collingwood is adamant the issue will not distract England from trying to add another World Cup crown to their collection.

The coach added: “We’ve just got to get on with the cricket out here. We’ve played some amazing cricket, we want to go on and obviously win the World Cup but we’ll go step by step.”

