Lincoln will give fringe players a chance against Bowers and Pitsea

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 6.44pm
Michael Appleton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Appleton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has indicated he will give fringe players a chance in the FA Cup first-round tie against Bowers and Pitsea.

Adam Jackson and Teddy Bishop sustained head injuries in the 1-1 home draw with Shrewsbury on Saturday and are definitely out.

But otherwise Appleton has a healthy squad to select from and he intends to use players lacking in game time so far this season.

“There are a few who have not had as much football in recent times who will get their opportunity,” Appleton said.

Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Bowers & Pitsea are in the seventh tier of the football pyramid and will be looking to cause an upset.

Boss Rob Small is checking on a couple of injury concerns before finalising his team.

The midfield is built around Danny Norton and James White and both are fit and available.

Star striker Lewis Manor is also ready for the trip north from Essex and will lead the line.

