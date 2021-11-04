Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rodrigo Vilca expected to start for Doncaster against Scunthorpe

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 7.36pm
Peruvian winger Rodrigo Vilca is expected to start for Doncaster in Saturday’s FA Cup first-round clash with Scunthorpe.

Vilca was named on the bench for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Crewe but was not used due to fatigue.

However, Vilca has recovered and manager Richie Wellens says he will be part of the squad, along with John Bostock who also dropped out of the side on Tuesday after struggling physically against Charlton last weekend.

Jordy Hiwula was withdrawn in the second half of Tuesday’s game with a hamstring complaint but is expected to be fit.

Coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite will take charge of Scunthorpe following the departure earlier this week of manager Neil Cox and assistant Mark Lillis.

Former Reading boss Nigel Adkins, who managed Royals between 2013 and 2014, is among the favourites for a return to his old club. He is out of work after recently being sacked by Charlton.

Also being linked with the vacancy are Keith Hill, Chris Beech and Michael Flynn.

Scunthorpe are bottom of League Two with just two wins from 15 matches.

