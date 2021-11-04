Rodrigo Vilca expected to start for Doncaster against Scunthorpe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peruvian winger Rodrigo Vilca is expected to start for Doncaster in Saturday’s FA Cup first-round clash with Scunthorpe.

Vilca was named on the bench for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Crewe but was not used due to fatigue.

However, Vilca has recovered and manager Richie Wellens says he will be part of the squad, along with John Bostock who also dropped out of the side on Tuesday after struggling physically against Charlton last weekend.

Jordy Hiwula was withdrawn in the second half of Tuesday’s game with a hamstring complaint but is expected to be fit.

Coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite will take charge of Scunthorpe following the departure earlier this week of manager Neil Cox and assistant Mark Lillis.

Former Reading boss Nigel Adkins, who managed Royals between 2013 and 2014, is among the favourites for a return to his old club. He is out of work after recently being sacked by Charlton.

Also being linked with the vacancy are Keith Hill, Chris Beech and Michael Flynn.

Scunthorpe are bottom of League Two with just two wins from 15 matches.