Jack Harding sidelined for Banbury ahead of FA Cup tie with Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Banbury will be without first-choice keeper Jack Harding for their FA Cup first round clash with League Two Barrow.

Harding dislocated his left elbow during the the club’s 3-2 Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central victory over Leiston last month and the joint was put in a cast to allow the tendons to heal.

Eighteen-year-old Mackenzie Chapman has joined the club on loan from Oxford as a result.

Manager Andy Whing made changes for Tuesday night’s 4-2 Southern League win over Thame United, which extended the club’s unbeaten start to the campaign to 19 games in all competitions, but is expected to revert to his strongest possible line-up at the weekend.

Barrow counterpart Mark Cooper will have to do without midfielder Jamie Devitt for the trip to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Devitt picked up a calf injury in training and will miss the game as a result.

Strikers Offrande Zanzala and Jordan Stevens are expected to make the squad after illness and an ankle injury respectively.

Tom Beadling (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) continue to work their way back to fitness, while Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Dimitri Sea (hamstring) are out.