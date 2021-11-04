Kings Lynn without suspended Michael Gyasi for Walsall clash By Press Association November 4 2021, 9.21pm Kings Lynn will be without Michael Gyasi for their FA Cup first round clash with Walsall (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kings Lynn will be without the suspended Michael Gyasi for their FA Cup first round-clash with Walsall. Gyasi was sent off two minutes after coming on in Kings Lynn’s 1-0 defeat at Weymouth on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward must now serve a three-match ban. Walsall could still be without three players for the cup clash. Zak Mills and Liam Kinsella are nearing fitness, but manager Matt Taylor is still expected to leave them out of the squad. Rory Holden is expected to be a longer-term absentee. Otis Khan could make his debut after being an unused substitute three times since signing last month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Weymouth record second National League win in a row against 10-man King’s Lynn Sutton still without suspended Richie Bennett for Walsall clash Scott Boden’s early goal seals victory for Boreham Wood against King’s Lynn Torquay end losing run with win over King’s Lynn