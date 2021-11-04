Kings Lynn without suspended Michael Gyasi for Walsall clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kings Lynn will be without the suspended Michael Gyasi for their FA Cup first round-clash with Walsall.

Gyasi was sent off two minutes after coming on in Kings Lynn’s 1-0 defeat at Weymouth on Saturday.

The 21-year-old forward must now serve a three-match ban.

Walsall could still be without three players for the cup clash.

Zak Mills and Liam Kinsella are nearing fitness, but manager Matt Taylor is still expected to leave them out of the squad.

Rory Holden is expected to be a longer-term absentee.

Otis Khan could make his debut after being an unused substitute three times since signing last month.